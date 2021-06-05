Weapons Cache Recovered In Kulgam Dropped By Pakistan Via Drone: Police Sources

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the lower Munda crossing area of Qazigund in the Kulgam district. Cache recovered from a vehicle includes 2 AK 56 rifles, 8 AK magazines, 10 9mm pistols, 18 pistol magazines, 90 9x19 mm ammunition, and 9 grenades.

“On 05 June 2021, a checkpoint was established at lower Munda crossing falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Qazigund in Kulgam district. Around 0900 hrs while checking a dumper truck (tipper) bearing registration no JK 02 BB 0949, two individuals behaving suspiciously were taken aside along with their vehicle for questioning/ search. Two terror associates identified as Zahid Nabi and Mehraj ud din Dar of Pulwama have been arrested,” Police said in its statement.

Senior Official in Jammu and Kashmir Police, on the condition of anonymity, told Republic World that couriers of Jaish E Mohammad terror outfit were taking this cache from Jammu to Kashmir valley where it was to be delivered to top Jaish Commander as planned by Pakistan handlers.

The official has also said that preliminary investigation has so far revealed that arms and ammunition consignment recovered from Kulgam was possibly dropped using a drone along the International Border by Pakistan. He also added that these weapons were possibly smuggled from RS Pura Sector of Jammu or from Samba sector of International border and from there were on way to Kashmir valley.

“It is a similar module as busted yesterday in Rajouri district of Jammu where four pistols with eight magazines and one hundred and five rounds, one AK with two magazines and fifty-four rounds along with packaging material and tying ropes was recovered,” official added.

Two successful operations by Jammu and Kashmir Police have foiled plans of Pakistan to supply arms and ammunition to the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to carry out terror attacks especially assassinations of soft targets when they recovered 14 pistols and three AK rifle along with a large quantity of ammunition that was dropped near the line of control and International Border using a drone.

Director-General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh while chairing a high-level meeting yesterday in Baramulla directed officers to strengthen the security arrangements as Pakistan and its sponsored elements are looking for soft targets to foment trouble.