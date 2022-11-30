'Weapons Must Be Used Against Terrorists, Not Civilians': Assam CM Sarma On Border Firing

Days after the Assam-Meghalaya border firing incident, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that he does not approve of police opening fire on innocent civilians, instead, the weapons should resort only against terrorists and criminals. Notably, the firing at Mukroh on November 22 by Assam police and forest guards took place after such a truck was intercepted by them. The violence had claimed the lives of six people including five civilians of Meghalaya and a forest protection personnel of Assam.

'Taking civilians' lives not acceptable': Assam CM Sarma

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday after chairing a cabinet meeting, CM Sarma stated that the firing incident that happened along the border happened due to local issues and does not have any relation with the broader landscape of the Assam-Meghalaya relationship. He added that the state police could have used other ways to prevent the movement of trucks laden with alleged illegal timber.

"Police should not fire at civilians, whether they are citizens of Meghalaya or Assam, it is not acceptable. Police should use their weapons against terrorists, and criminals, not against innocent people. Every time whenever police recruitment takes place, I always tell police not to use weapons against civilians. I don't approve of the firing incident. Even if there is forest, there could be other ways to prevent that. Taking the lives of civilians is not appreciated. The incident happened because of a certain officer, maybe a certain person, a certain local issue", said CM Sarma.

He added, "It does not have any relation or problem with the broader landscape of the Assam-Meghalaya relationship".

CM Sarma further exuded confidence in the Meghalaya government not attempting to "come inside the constitutional boundary of Assam and definitely, Assam will also not enter into the constitutional boundary of Meghalaya. We have already had a discussion, minutes are there that till the dispute is resolved status quo will be maintained". He further informed that the inter-state border has returned to normal and vehicles are moving freely.

CM Himanta To Hand Over firing probe to CBI

On November 23, Assam CM Sarma tweeted, "We decided to request Hon Justice Smt Rumi Phukan, Retd Judge of Gauhati HC, to conduct a judicial probe into facts & circumstances that led to the incident & conclude the enquiry within 60 days." Adding further he said that the state cabinet has decided to hand over the police-related investigation to the CBI. It is pertinent to mention that Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has also recommended a central agency probe into the firing incident on the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed amid the clashes at a disputed area on the Assam-Meghalaya border after a truck allegedly carrying illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam. Five people who died in the incident were Meghalaya residents while one is an Assam forest guard. Both state governments have announced an exgratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of each deceased as compensation.