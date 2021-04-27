'Wearing Double Masks Prevents Infection By 85-88%': Haryana's Nodal Officer For COVID-19

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Head of Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, PGIMS Rohtak & Haryana Dr Dhruv Chaudhary urged everyone to wear double masks. Citing the latest studies he asserted that double masks- a surgical mask and a cloth mask together prevents COVID-19 infection by 85 to 88 per cent.

Ways to protect yourself from COVID-19

Controlling the number of cases in the country, state, district or area might not be an individual's cup of tea, but keeping themselves safe by strictly following some of the measures when roaming around in public places or simply sitting at home, sure is. Some of the measures that one can follow besides wearing a double mask are:-

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap, or else sanitize them with a hand sanitiser that contains more than 60 per cent alcohol.

Maintain a safe distance from people, preferably 6 feet or more.

Avoid touching things like knobs, buttons and switches in public places and coming in physical contact with people.

Drink hot beverage, gargle and take steam on a regular basis.

Avoid going out if not needed.

COVID-19 situation in India

Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now for the fourth consecutive day, over 3-lakh cases have been reported. In these few days, the contribution of the country to the world figure has risen from 9 percent to 35 percent, which is the highest ever figure by any country. Keeping this in mind, many countries have either closed their borders or cancelled flights from India. The countries include Bangladesh, Germany, Iran, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates

(Credit-PTI/Unsplash)