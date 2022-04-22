Wearing non-ISI helmet will now attract fine in Goa

Panaji, Apr 22 (PTI) Wearing a helmet without ISI certification would be considered as riding without helmet and attract fine, Goa Police has warned.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Shekhar Prabhudesai, in an order issued this week, said the ban on the use of non-ISI helmets by two-wheeler riders should be enforced strictly.

“If any two-wheeler rider is found to be using a non-ISI helmet, it may be treated as riding without helmet,” the order said.

Sub-standard helmets do not offer adequate head protection in the event of accident, the SP added. PTI RPS KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)