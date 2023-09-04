Weather Change Triggers Adenovirus Epidemic In Karnataka, Children Most Vulnerable

The extreme weather conditions (extreme sunshine, sudden cloudy weather and frequent showers) are taking its toll on the citizens of Karnataka. With the state reeling under the threat of communicable diseases, children seem to be the most vulnerable to adenovirus.

The number of children being treated for adenovirus in various hospitals in the state has seen a considerable spike. At the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Bengaluru alone, 20 per cent of the children admitted for various ailments are infected with the adenovirus.

Adenovirus typically causes respiratory illnesses such as the common cold, conjunctivitis, bronchitis or pneumonia. In children, it usually causes infections in the respiratory tract and intestinal tract. It spreads from one person to another and reaches a mild to severe stage. People with low immunity, respiratory problems, including asthma, and people with heart-related diseases can get more severely affected if they are infected with adenovirus.

Doctors suggest that COVID-19 norms should also be followed to control adenovirus. Masks should be worn to protect against infected people. Hands should be cleaned frequently with soap or sanitiser, apart from covering one’s face with a handkerchief while sneezing or coughing, emphasise doctors. Infected people should stay at home until they are fully cured, experts add, stressing that patients should seek treatment from a doctor as soon as symptoms of the infection are detected.

Infected people have a high incidence of dry cough. Even after taking medicines, persistent coughs could lead to throat ulcers. Sometimes the brain and spinal cord can be affected at a serious stage.

It is more likely to be found in children in day care centres and schools where children gather in groups. This means that when an infected person coughs or sneezes, virus droplets suspended in the air infect others. Alternatively, when the drops fall on any object and are touched by another person, who then touches their face, eyes, nose and mouth with the non-sanitised hands can contract the virus.

Dr Nijaguna, Paediatrician, Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital, speaking to Republic, said, "Along with adenovirus, cases of influenza, respiratory sensitive virus and dengue are also being reported. Children in critical condition are being admitted and treated."

People infected with adenovirus develop fever along with vomiting and diarrhoea, which can dehydrate one’s body. Therefore, adequate fluids (water, lemon juice) should be administered to the infected individuals, suggest doctors, adding that personal hygiene should also be given priority. Hot and fresh food should be provided, medical professionals further add. Experts furhter stress that no medicine should be administered without doctor’s advice.

Dr Lakshmipathy, Paediatrician, KC General Hospital, added, "There is no exact cure for infectious diseases being reported, including adenovirus. Therefore, treatments are mainly symptom-based. Children are getting infected more than adults."

Increase in dengue cases

Dengue cases are also on the rise across the state, including state capital Bengaluru. As many as 1,870 dengue cases have been reported in the state in the last one month, taking the total number of cases to 6,679.