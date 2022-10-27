Weather Forecast For Oct 27: Light Rainfall Over North-East, Dry Weather Over Next 5 Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted isolated light rainfall over Northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 2 days. Additionally, dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.

Under the influence of the various cyclonic systems, moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorms is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 29th & 30th and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Kerala & Mahe on 30th October, 2022.

Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 30th October 2022.

AQI improved in Delhi

Heavy rainfall was registered at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh on October 26.

The national capital Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal on October 26, according to the IMD. On October 25, the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the season. On the back of favourable wind speed, Delhi’s air quality improved on October 26 however it was still difficult to breathe. The air quality index (AQI) was 262 at 6 am, improving from 303 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It was 312 at 4 pm on Monday (Diwali day).