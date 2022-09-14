Weather Forecast For Sept 14: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Expected Over Uttarakhand, HP

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), low-pressure area over central parts of Madhya Pradesh is likely to move northwestwards toward the north of the state. An intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over south Gujarat region, north Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during next 4-5 days. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over plains of Northwest India, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from September 14-17.

Active Atmospheric systems

A well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Madhya Pradesh on September 12 now lies over central parts of the state and is likely to move northwestwards.

The western end of the monsoon trough is running south of its normal position. An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form off north Odisha, West Bengal coasts around September 18.

Impact of the above systems

Under the influence of the atmospheric systems mentioned, very heavy rainfall is expected over west Madhya Pradesh, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra & Gujarat region from September 13-15; Konkan & Goa during September 13-16; East Rajasthan on September 14-15; Uttar Pradesh during September 15-17 and over Uttarakhand from September 14-17.

Fishermen warning

Squally winds are expected over Arabian Sea, Somalia coast, Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.