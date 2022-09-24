Last Updated:

Weather Forecast For Sept 24: Very Heavy Rainfall Over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted intense spell of rainfall to continue over parts of the plains of northwest India during the next 2 days.

Abhishek Raval
weather update

Image: PTI


The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted an intense spell of rainfall to continue over parts of the plains of northwest India during the next two days; over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during the next three days and a significant reduction thereafter. As the southwest monsoon begins its withdrawal, it will pass through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya.

Cyclonic systems and its impact

Under the impact of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and a fresh western disturbance, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand from September 24-25; west Uttar Pradesh on September 24; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on  September 25; isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh from September 24-25; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on September 24.

Flash flood risk

The weather department issued a flash flood risk (FFR) outlook until 5.30 pm on September 24 and forecasted moderate to high FFR over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, west Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan Met Subdivisions likely in the next 24 hours.

Fishermen warning

Squally winds of 25-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely over southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea, along and off Somalia Coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas. 

