Weather Forecast For Sept 4: Very Heavy Rainfall Likely In Uttarakhand, Sikkim & Arunachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places, very likely over Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, while heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Assam.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightening expected at isolated places, very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, South-East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

Fishermen warning

Squally weather with a wind speed of 40-45kmph gusting to 55kmph is very likely over South East Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, Maldives, Comorin area, Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. Squally winds of 45-55kmph gusting to 65kmph likely over Southwest and adjoining West-Central Arabian sea, along and off-Somalia Coast, South of Comorin area, Southwest Bay of Bengal, off South Sri Lanka coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.

Image: PTI