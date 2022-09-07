Last Updated:

Weather Forecast For Sept 7: Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rains In Kerala, K'taka

As a consequence of the creation of the cyclonic system, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala, Mahe on Sept 6 & 7 and parts of Karnataka.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
IMD

Image: PTI, Representative


In a major forecast update given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation is likely to form in the east-central Bay of Bengal around September 7, Wednesday. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent two days, as a result. 

The creation of the cyclonic system is likely to bring isolated, extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on September 6 and 7 and over coastal and south interior Karnataka on September 7, 2022. 

Cyclonic system likely to bring rains in South coast

The Cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal will likely bring isolated very heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka on September 6, 8 and 9, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana on September 8 & 9; Kerala & Mahe on September 8, 2022.  

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during Sept 8-10; Chhattisgarh on September 8 and 9; Marathwada and Vidarbha on 9th and over Gujarat on 10th. 

Fishermen warning

Squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65kmph likely over southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea, along and off Somalia coast, Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast, off south Sri Lanka coast, southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal; Squally winds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.

Torrential rains in Bengaluru on Sept 6

A heavy downpour in the Silicon city, Bengaluru on September 6 brought life to a standstill with long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts, and heavy flood inundated homes and submerged roads. Social media was flooded with pictures of people going to work on Tractors. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the city received rains 150 per cent more than usual recorded in September 1st week, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. 

Image: PTI/Representative

