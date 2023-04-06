Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Warning In Pune; Rainfall In UP, Bengal & Jharkhand

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for Pune and its nearby areas as there might be a possibility of thunder and lightning along with strong winds. A prediction of rainfall has also been made in various states.

The warning by IMD for Pune was issued on Thursday evening and will last for the next four days. The temperature in the day time in many parts of the city has continued to be high.

Shivajinagar had also recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celcius, which was the highest recorded for this station this season. Other places like Talegaon, Chinchwad, Shirur, etc saw the mercury going up near the 39-40 degree Celsius scale.

In Assam, light to medium rains with thunder and lightning is expected in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Light rainfall expected in some states

There might be light rainfall in areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and a few areas of Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

There might be heavy rainfall too in Assam and some parts of Meghalaya and the IMD has shunned any possibility of heat waves to occur in the country for the next 5 days.

IMD also warns of western disturbance

The weather department has warned of a western disturbance as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies is running roughly along Longitude 74 degree east to the north of Latitude 28 degree north.

It has also warned of a wind discontinuity that is running from cyclonic circulation over North Interior Karnataka to South Tamil Nadu.

The weather house has also predicted that an isolated hailstorm could likely take place in Odisha on April 7.