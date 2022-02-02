Weather Forecast: Temperature To Drop On Feb 2 As IMD Predicts Rain For UP, Delhi & Punjab

There will be no respite from the cold weather in India’s New Delhi on February 2 as the temperature is likely to drop from the maximum due to heavy rainfall predicted between Feb 2-4, India’s Meteorological Department has said in a statement. Northwest India including the state of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness downpours and hence there will be no relief from harsh winters, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weak ‘La Nina’ conditions are active in the Polar Pacific that will lead to cloudy weather in Madhya Pradesh and cold in other parts of northern India. Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for MP and has given warnings of cold waves in northern India. The La Nina causes cold waves of wind that blows across Afghanistan, Iran, and the Hindu Kush mountains and subsequently flow into the Indian territory, lowering the temperature.

Under the influence of north-south trough along Long. 90°E to the north of Lat. 24°N in lower

tropospheric levels, scattered rainfall with isolated hailstorm over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal &

Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh & northeast Assam on today, the 01st February, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 1, 2022

“We will have a spell of winter chill through out February,” senior meteorological department official Dr GD Mishra reportedly informed adding that La Nina will result in rise of cold weather until the end of February.

Hailstorms, rain and drop in temperature from Feb 2

IMD forecasts isolated hailstorms over Punjab, Haryana, and northwest Uttar Pradesh on February 3. Rainfall will occur due to the interaction between mid-tropospheric south-westerlies associated with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal. On February 2, a western disturbance is predicted to approach over Ladakh and Himalayan region. A cyclonic circulation is expected to form across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Bengal on Wednesday.

In western parts of Rajasthan, this cyclonic circulation is predicted to form on Feb. 3. Surface winds at the speed of 15-25 kph are expected to blow over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and UP for the next two days. "Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during February 2 to 4," IMD has informed. Rain and snowfall will be witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad due to Western Disturbance. Overall sky will be "partly overcast" on February 2 and "partly cloudy sky with light rain" on February 3 and 4, says IMD. The temperature will drop from 23 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius on Feb. 2.