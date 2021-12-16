Weather News: IMD Predicts Dense Fog Around Punjab; South India To Witness Scattered Rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that regions of Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over the next three days. In addition to this, Uttarakhand will experience similar weather on December 16 and 17.

The northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh will receive isolated light rainfall. Additionally, Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura will experience dense fog in isolated pockets in the morning hours of December 16 and 17.

According to the IMD, a fresh western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation that lies over Afghanistan and its neighbourhood, between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level, will cause light to moderate rainfall and snowfall around regions of Kashmir.

Weather report for December 16 & 17

In the southern part of India, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal along with the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are very likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at isolated places. Kerala and Mahe are also very likely to experience isolated rainfall for the next five days.

The IMD has predicted that dry weather is very likely over the remaining parts of the country for the next few days. Besides, no significant change in the minimum temperatures over the country's Northwest and adjoining Central areas will occur during the next two days.

However, these areas may record a drop in temperatures by 2-3 degrees celsius thereafter. Punjab is likely to experience cold waves in isolated pockets till December 20 and the same conditions are very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, and north Rajasthan from December 18 to 20.

Besides this, Punjab will also experience dense fog in isolated pockets in the morning hours of December 16 and 17 along with the North-Eastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

As for yesterday, moderated fog in isolated places over Meghalaya and shallow fog in isolated places over Punjab and south Gangetic West Bengal were reported.

The IMD has also reported a cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean to the south of Sri Lanka extending up to 5.8 kilometres above sea level. As per IMD, a low-pressure area is likely to form the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal around 17th December.

(Image: PTI)