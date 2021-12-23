The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that there is going to be a wet spell over Western Himalayan Region till December 29 and over the plains of northwest India from December 26 to 29 along with abatement of Cold Wave Conditions from northwest and central India.

Cold Wave and Cold Day (IMD predictions) :

Cold Wave Conditions prevailed in some parts over Odisha and in isolated pockets over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana.

Cold Day Conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh.

Minimum Temperatures: Hissar (Haryana) reported lowest minimum temperature of 3.0°C over the plains of the country.

Wet spell over Western Himalayan Region & plains of Northwest India (IMD prediction):

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels, isolated rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd December.

Thereafter, two Western Disturbances in quick succession, the 1st from 24th and 2nd from 26th December are very likely to influence northwest India. Under their influence;

Light isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 24th & 25th and light isolated rainfall over northern parts of Punjab & Haryana during same period.

Thereafter under the influence of intense fresh Western Disturbance from 26th; precipitation activity is very likely to increase further over northwest India with Light/moderate scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during 26th to 29th December with possibility of isolated heavy falls over Kashmir region and Himachal Pradesh on 27th December.

Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during 26th to 29th and over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand during 27th to 29th December, 2021.

Abatement of Cold Wave Conditions from Northwest & Central India (IMD prediction):