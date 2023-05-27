Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up To Heavy Rainfall, Flight Operations Affected

Rain with gusty winds lashed Delhi and National Capital Region on Saturday morning. The heavy downpour resulted in waterlogging in several parts of the national capital. Flight operations at the Delhi International Airport were also impacted due to rains and inclement weather. IMD predicted rains and thunderstorms in Delhi and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning.

“The India Meteorological Department said a cluster of cloud patches is passing through Delhi-NCR. Under its influence, thunderstorm/dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 kmph would continue in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next two hours, it said around 6.30 am,” IMD informed.

The IMD has predicted more rain for May 27 with a forecast of “generally cloudy sky, light rain/thundershowers at few places,” for the next two days.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Latest Satellite Imagery/Delhi Radar Show intense convection over Northeast Raj., Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West UP & south Uttarakhand, rainfall/Thunderstorms, lightning/Gusty winds likely to continue during next 2-3 hours.

Flight operations impacted

The Airport authorities at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport advised passengers to get updated information about the flight operations as heavy rains in Delhi affected arrival and departure of airlines on May 27. "Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport said in a statement on Saturday.

While the IMD has projected a slight delay in the onset of the monsoon in India, it has forecasted the monsoon activity across the country will be normal. Northwest India is likely to see below-normal maximum temperatures in May, the weather office predicted earlier this month.