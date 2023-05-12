Weather Update: From Heatwave To Cyclone Warning, All India Update For Next 5 Days

This week, some regions of India are anticipated to experience heat while Cyclone Mocha strengthens into a very strong cyclonic storm and increases rainfall in northeastern states. A yellow heatwave warning has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for a number of Indian states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. This is this season's second instance of a heatwave spell in multiple states.

The India Meteorological Department also issued a weather update in a form of video on the microblogging site Twitter in which the weather department highlighted the major weather updates for the upcoming 5 days.

Heatwave warnings issued by IMD

The following regions and states were issued a heatwave warning from the IMD:

Over the next three days, maximum temperatures are expected to increase by 3 to 5°C across most of the country, with the exception of East India.

Due to the high temperature and humidity, hot and uncomfortable weather is predicted to occur across the Konkan during the next three days, over Odisha during the following five days, and in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on May 13 and 14.

On May 10 and 11, over the states of Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal; on May 11, over the Konkan; on May 12, over the state of Rajasthan; and on May 13, over the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Cyclone Mocha intensifies

As Cyclone Mocha became a very strong cyclonic storm early on Friday morning, the National Disaster Response Force dispatched eight teams and 200 rescuers to West Bengal. According to IMD, Cyclone Mocha will progressively strengthen into a dangerous cyclonic storm likely during the evening of May 11.

It is then anticipated to gradually return on May 12 in the morning and build into a very severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by May 12 evening. Cyclone Mocha's intensity will peak on May 13 in the evening. Between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), not far from Sittwe (Myanmar), on May 14, 2023, at noon, it is likely to cross the southeast shores of Bangladesh and the northern beaches of Myanmar.

The IMD laid out several warnings & updates for different areas and also suggested the actions that should be taken.

Damage expected & Action suggested on 12th May for the areas of Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur

Minor Damage to loose/unsecured structures

Some breaches in kutcha road due to heavy rain with the possibility of landslide, in vulnerable areas

Uprooting of small trees and breaking of tree branches.

Damage to small trees like Banana, Drum stick and Papaya etc.

Damage to standing crops

Action Suggested

Immediately harvest mature fruits and crops. Provide staking and cover to vegetables nurseries, fruit orchards.

Avoid application of fertilizers and pesticides.

Keep livestock inside sheds

Andaman Sea:

Very rough to rough over north Andaman Sea during 12th-13th May.

Southeast Bay of Bengal:

Very high to phenomenal sea conditions are likely to prevail on 12th May. Very rough to rough on 13th May.

East Central Bay of Bengal:

Very High to phenomenal sea conditions are prevailing and would continue to be phenomenal till 14th May morning. It will improve gradually thereafter.

Adjoining areas of West Central Bay of Bengal:

Very high to phenomenal sea condition is prevailing and would continue to be phenomenal till 13th May morning. It will gradually improve thereafter.

Northeast Bay of Bengal:

Rough to very rough on 12th May. It would become very rough to high till 13th May evening and very high to phenomenal till 14th May afternoon.Adjoining areas of Northwest Bay of Bengal: Rough to very rough on 13th & 14th May.

West Central Bay of Bengal:

Gale wind speed reaching 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph is likely to prevail over southeastern sector of the region till the morning of 13th May. It will decrease gradually, becoming 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph by 13th May evening and significantly decrease thereafter.

Northeast Bay of Bengal:

Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely from evening of 12th May, becoming 70-90 kmph from 13th May morning and would gradually increase becoming 150-160 kmph gusting 175 kmph from 13th night till 14th May noon. It is likely to decrease rapidly after the land fall.

Adjoining areas of Northwest Bay of Bengal:

Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is likely to prevail over the southeast sector of the region and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over the remaining areas of northwest Bay of Bengal from 13th May to 14th May forenoon and decrease gradually thereafter.

Andaman Islands:

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail on 12th May.

Tripura, Mizoram & south Manipur:

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is very likely to prevail on 14th May.

North Andaman Sea:

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail over North Andaman Sea on 12th May and 45-55 kmph gusting 55 kmph on 18th May.

Southeast Bay of Bengal:

Gale wind speed reaching 115-125 kmph gusting to 145 kmph is prevailing and likely to continue till evening and decrease thereafter becoming squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 76 kmph on 13th May.

Adjoining areas of southwest Bay of Bengal: Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail till 13th May morning.

East Central Bay of Bengal:

Gale wind speed reaching 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph is prevailing over the region. It is very likely to increase becoming Gale wind speed reaching 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph from 12th May evening and increase further becoming 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph till 13th May evening and gradually decrease thereafter.