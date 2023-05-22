Weather Update: Bengaluru Likely To Receive Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Warning

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), several states may get relief from the scorching heat as rain along with strong gusts is expected to fall in the coming days. According to the weather department, several areas, including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, are expected to receive rainfall. States in Northeast and South India are already witnessing heavy rainfall while the Northwestern part of the country is reeling under heatwave conditions.

According to the met department heavy rainfall is likely in Assam and Meghalaya from May 22 to May 25 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on May 24 and 25. Rainfall is expected in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on May 22. It further said that, rain may occur in different districts of Uttar Pradesh till May 26. The fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 23. Due to this, light rain and thundershowers may be seen over Delhi as well as west UP, Haryana, Punjab, north west Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh in the next few days.

IMD’s heatwave warning

The IMD issued a warning of heatwave on May 21 in six provinces. According to the weather service's most recent advisory, on May 22, isolated pockets of a heatwave are "very likely" to occur over south Haryana, southern portions of Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, the Gangetic belt of West Bengal, and over Jharkhand. The IMD reported that on May 21, Delhi experienced its warmest day of the year, with a high of 46.3°C. However, Bengaluru had rain for the second day in a row, which caused the temperature to drop to about 22°C.

IMD’s warning for Bengaluru

Bengaluru on Sunday, May 21 witnessed another round of heavy rainfall along with hail storms in several areas. The Indian Meteorological Department had warned people and informed them that rains are likely to continue in the city for a couple of days.The heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have caused inconvenience to two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and four-wheeler riders. The roads have been waterlogged due to sudden rain spells creating a ruckus for the commuters.

Rainfall In MP, Chhattisgarh

According to the advisory issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) after 2 days of heatwave, rainfall is likely over northwest India From May 23, stated IMD. Light to moderate isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next 3 days and over Madhya Pradesh from May 23 to May 25. Sharing the weather observed for the past 24 hours on Sunday, May 21, IMD tweeted.