Wedding Disaster: Bride Ditches Groom & Reports Him To UP Cops For Kissing Her On-stage

In a bizarre incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district called off her wedding after the groom kissed her on stage in front of nearly 300 guests on Tuesday night. According to reports, the ceremony of exchanging garlands had just finished when the groom kissed her on the stage. The bride did not appreciate the move and immediately walked down from the dais and called the police to register a police complaint against the groom.

The woman, a 23-year-old graduate, said that she felt 'shocked and insulted' when her to-be husband kissed her after they exchanged garlands in front of nearly 300 guests. She further claimed that the groom wanted to win a bet with his friends.

"He didn't care about my self-respect and acted badly in front of several guests. How would he act in the future? I have decided not to go with him," the woman said.

According to reports, the couple got married during a mass wedding ceremony held by the Uttar Pradesh government on November 28. The ceremony was held in the Puwasa village of the Sambhal district.

To-be-bride allegedly dared the groom to kiss on the stage

According to sources, the bride herself had dared the groom to kiss her in public before the garland ceremony. The duo agreed that if the groom succeeded in kissing her on stage during the ceremony, the bridge would give him Rs 1,500 and if he failed, he would give her Rs 3,000. However, when the groom's side mentioned the alleged deal between the two at the police station, the bride denied everything.

Now, despite the two sides reaching an agreement to be separated, the marriage registration cannot be revoked easily. According to sources, the duo will have to approach a court to legally annul their marriage.