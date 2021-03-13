Week-long Nagpur Lockdown Leads to Panic-buying; 100s Flock To Cotton Market, Liquor Shops

In Maharashtra's Nagpur people flouted social distancing norms at the cotton market and liquor shops on Friday night ahead of the weeklong lockdown imposed by the state government. Observing the consistent increase in the fresh COVID-19 cases in the city, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Thursday (March 11, 2021) decided to impose the lockdown in Nagpur from March 15, which will remain in place till March 21.

People flock to liquor shops & cotton market in Nagpur

According to the order issued by the Nagpur district administration, essential services including vegetable and fruit shops and milk stations will be exempted during the lockdown. Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut informed, "Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue.

'Mutant strain has not been found incriminating in this surge', says NITI Aayog

Union Health Ministry on Thursday expressed concern over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. The Ministry informed that the Centre has already deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to analyze the ground situation of the state. It added, "Maharashtra reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count of the cases in the state has reached 22,52,057. The state currently has 1,00,240 active coronavirus cases. Registering as many as 9,913 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra’s total recovery count went up to 20,99,207. The Union Health Ministry briefed in the weekly press conference, "We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don’t take the virus for granted and if we have to remain Covid free, then, we need to follow COVID appropriate behaviour."

Last month, the health ministry had sent multiple samples from Maharashtra to the COVID-19 labs to detect any mutant virus. On which, Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul affirmed, "The mutant strain has not been found incriminating in this surge in cases. It is just related to reduced testing, tracking & tracing and COVID inappropriate behaviour and large congregations."

