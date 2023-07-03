Weekend Getaway Turns Tragic, Military Jawan Drowns in Kollidam River

A weekend getaway turned tragic for the family of a 38-year-old Indian Army Jawan attached to the Trichy Battalion. The deceased Jawan, identified as Aaron Ilayaraja, is survived by his wife. Iliyaraja hailed from Magimaipurampoondi near the Thirukattupalli area in Thanjavur district.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon. Iliyaraja had gone for a weekend getaway with his wife Sukanya and his brother's children Surya (18) and Harish (18). To beat summer heat, the family decided to visit the Kollidam River for swimming.

According to the police, the family reached the Kollidam River around 11 am. The children took a dive into the river and were swimming. But, Iliyaraja got alarmed when the two boys gradually swam towards the deeper level and due to the water currents they allegedly started to drown. Aaron, in an attempt to rescue his brother's children, dived into the river and managed to rescue them. Tragically, while Aaron was trying to reach the shore himself, he was swept away by the strong currents.

The jawan's wife raised an alarm and called for help. The locals alerted the Fire Department. Officials from the Fire and Rescue Department searched for Aaron and finally after an intensive search for about three hours, they managed to fish out the body of the deceased. It was then sent for post-mortem.

On Monday morning, the family and friends bid farewell to Aaron Ilayaraja with a heavy heart. Soldiers led by Trichy Head Officer Colonel Shaji and Executive Director Colonel Raman paid floral tribute to the deceased Jawan. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.