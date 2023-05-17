Weight Loss Or Retirement: Assam Police Set November Deadline For Obese Personnel

The Assam Police has recently announced that they will offer obese personnel voluntary retirement if they are unable to reduce their weight by November this year. Accordingly, the police will conduct a fitness survey of cops and ask those found ‘unfit’ to take Voluntary Retirement from service.

According to DGP Assam Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the decision was taken on the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "In line with directions of the Assam CM, Assam Police HQ has decided to go in for the professional recording of the Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations," he said.

The Police officer further stated that they are planning to give three month time to all the police personnel in the state including IPS and APS till August 15 and then start the BMI assessment in the next 15 days. He said that the Assam DGP will be the first to have the BMI taken on August 16.

According to DGP, those whose BMI happens to be above 30 will be offered another three-month extension to reduce it. "All those who are in the obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months to reduce weight (till November End) and after that VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme) option except those who have genuine medical grounds like thyroidism etc," he said.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), an Opposition party in the state, has commended the initiative aimed at ensuring that all police personnel are physically fit and capable of performing their duties effectively. "It is a very good decision and we welcome it. It is a matter of the fitness of the Assam Police. I think it is a good step. If police are not fit then results will not come out. I congratulate the Assam DGP for starting this process," AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam told ANI on Tuesday.

Notably, Body Mass Index (BMI) is a commonly used measurement that helps assess an individual's body weight in relation to their height. It is calculated by dividing a person's weight in kilograms by the square of their height in meters. The resulting value indicates the person's BMI, which is then categorized into different ranges to determine whether the individual is underweight, normal weight, overweight, or obese.