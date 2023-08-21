'Welcome Buddy': Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Establishes Communication With Ch-2's Orbiter

A day after completing its second and final deboosting, Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module on Monday (August 21) successfully established its communication with the orbiter of the already present Chandrayaan-2 around the Moon, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The space agency further informed that the LIVE telecast of the historic landing event will begin at 5:20 PM on Wednesday, August 23.

Sharing the good news, the Indian space agency took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Welcome, buddy! Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed the Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX now has more routes to reach the LM.”

Update: Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST.#Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023

The Vikram Lander on Sunday finally placed itself in an orbit where the closest point to the Moon is 25 km and the farthest is 134 km, bringing it closer to its intended soft-landing on the lunar surface.

Notably, Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission of Chandrayaan-2, which was launched in 2019. However, the mission failed as the Lander of the spacecraft crashed in the final moments of landing on the surface of the moon.

Chandrayaan-2

Nearly four years ago in 2019, India faced disappointment when ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission failed in its lunar phase as its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the moon while it was attempting to make a soft landing on September 7, 2019. As per the space agency’s Telemetry Tracking and Command Centre, the failure occurred in the “Fine braking phase” in the final part of Vikram’s journey (an altitude of 5 km to 400 m), which kicked in when the lander was 5 km from the lunar surface.