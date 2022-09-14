Stoking a major row on Wednesday, All India Imam Association chief Maulana Sajid Rashidi advocated violence against surveyors of unrecognised madrassas in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to the media, the cleric drew a distinction between private madrassas and the ones that receive government grants.

Maintaining that the UP government had no right to interfere in the matters of madrassas run on private donations, Rashidi urged the functionaries of these institutions to hit the people conducting the survey with slippers and shoes.

Maulana Sajid Rashidi said, "Private madrassas run on 2.5% of our Zakat. Who are you to hold it accountable? What is your locus standi to conduct a survey? I give 2.5% Zakat. The madrassa functions because of my Zakat. You are free to conduct a survey of those madrassas who take legal aid from the government. Modernize them, impart education and do whatever you want. I want to appeal to Muslims to show the 2009 law to those who come with such a notice and welcome them with slippers and shoes. As per our Constitution, we have the right to practise and propagate our religion."

Minister explains contours of survey

The Yogi Adityanath-led government's decision to conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas is in accordance with the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Teams consisting of the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Basic Education Officer and Minority Welfare Officer started this process on Tuesday.

They will submit their reports to the District Magistrate who in turn shall forward it to the UP government by October 25. The state government will take requisite action after analyzing the reports.

Explaining the contours of the survey in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on September 1, UP's Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said, "There are 16,513 madrassas affiliated to the Madrassa board in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, madrassas that are not affiliated to the Madrassa board are are also functioning in different districts. The government's intention is that we should have information about the ground reality, i.e how many students are there, how many teachers are there, the situation of infrastructure, the course and curriculum and the manner in which salaries are paid."