EXCLUSIVE: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Adds Cool 'light Out' Effect To '9 Min' Covid Art

Internationally acclaimed sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday spoke to Republic TV and appealed to the people of India to show their unity at 9 pm on Sunday night as it will give strength to everyone to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. The renowned sand artist also made a special sand art to spread PM Modi's message.

'We have shown PM Modi's message'

He said, "My message is that I am creating many sand sculptures during Coronavirus times. We have made a special sand art for PM Narendra Modi's appeal for 9 minutes at 9 pm today. This time, our biggest responsibility is to stay home and stay safe and that is why I chose sand art installation and through that, we have shown PM Modi's message. I would like to appeal to people in every place, every corner to follow that so we would get the strength in this difficult time."

Speaking about the message in the art he's created, Pattnaik said, "Usually, I create my art on the beaches and as an artist, send across any message to the people with the help of art but today's video is specially made for the PM's '9 minutes at 9 pm' appeal. We have also given an effect in the video like how the country would turn dark and people would light 'diya' and torches."

As appealed by our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi sir to the nation , let’s light up lamps and spread awareness. Today #9baje9minute will bring our nation united and strengthen the battle against #COVID19 . My SandArt installation. #IndiaFightsCorona. pic.twitter.com/H8CQjuOaty — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 5, 2020

'People spreading fake news should be punished'

He said that he had made a sculpture earlier on fake news when the Coronavirus outbreak began and requested people not to spread any rumours. "The entire team of people including government staff, doctors etc are working for us 24/7 are working for us. If in such times, someone spreads rumours, even god will not spare them and it is very shameful. I strongly condemn such acts. People should behave in a mature way and think positively and spread positive messages," Pattnaik said.

