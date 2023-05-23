Last Updated:

'We'll Only Discuss Positive Thoughts': Union Tourism Minister At G20 Venue In Srinagar

G Kishan Reddy, while speaking to Republic TV, revealed that thousands of people in J&K have earned a livelihood through the G20 summit in Srinagar.

Harsh Vardhan
Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, while speaking to Republic TV, revealed that thousands of people in J&K have earned a livelihood through the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar. "It is a very significant that an international level meeting is organised in Srinagar. Approximately 1,250 meetings in 56 cities across every state capital was held and we decided to organise a tourism meeting in Srinagar," Reddy said in an exclusive conversation with Republic. 

"Tourism is a sector which provides employment to people and develops a region. Srinagar is a region where tourists did not visit for many years. There was no employment but because of tourism, thousands are getting employed. That is why organising a tourism meeting in such a location is a very positive thought. The people of Srinagar are welcoming this meeting," he said. 

'Today we'll only discuss positive thoughts': Union Minister

When asked about travel advisories by some countries about not visiting Kashmir, Reddy replied, "today we are going to discuss only positive thoughts. We don't want to discuss any comments from any country because people have visited from every country with positivity. We are in a festival mood."

At the delegate-level deliberations in the G20 summit earlier today, Reddy said that "culture plays an important role in global policy-making as it leads to more inclusive and sustainable solutions to address contemporary challenges. In this light, the G20 Culture Working Group plays a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and promoting dialogue among members."

"By pursuing a collective vision, we aim to create a more equitable and culturally aware global policy landscape that acknowledges the immense value of cultural diversity," the minister added. He also revealed that the Central government has planned to declare a national tourism policy in India and the first global investment tourist summit.

