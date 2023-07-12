We'll Take Them On Publicly: US Lawmakers React To Attack On Indian Consulate In USA

In a stern response to the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco by pro-Khalistan forces, more US Congressmen supported India. Congressman Rich McCormick in strong words against the arson attack on the Indian consulate said these elements have no right to stay in America and that they will be confronted on both public platforms and privately too. Another US lawmaker Shri Thanedar condemned the attacks and demanded security for such establishments.

A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2 and posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco. Moreover, threats were also issued to Indian diplomats, including India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

'They Should never exist right here in America': US Congressman on Pro-Khalistan forces

"Relationship that we have between us and the Hindu Community, which is a huge community in my district, about almost 100,000 doctors, lawyers, businessmen is amazing...I've been very outspoken on this (Hindu community safety & caste discrimination). I think it's racist and it classifies people in a divisive way. I've also been very outspoken against any intimidation. We'll take them on publicly, privately, whatever need to do, because they should never exist right here in America," said Rich McCormick on Hindus in America during Coalition of Hindus of North America (COHNA'S) better understanding of Hindu heritage & culture event

'Deeply regrettable': Top White House official

Congressman Shri Thanedar on the attack on Indian Consulate in San Francisco, said, "Attacks on an institution & physical attack, threats to its workers are totally unacceptable...We need to express our disagreements in a democratic and peaceful manner. And I strongly condemn attacks on the Indian embassy. The United States must strongly condemn such attacks and provide the protection these democratic institutions need,"

Kurt Campbell, the United States National Security Council's coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, expressed strong objection to the attack, saying, "The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offense."