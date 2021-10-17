We're boycotting bypoll, says CPI leader

Karimnagar (Telangana), Oct 17(PTI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday said the party is boycotting the Huzurabad byelection by saying that it was ideologically opposed to the BJP. In a press release here, CPI's Telangana State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the byelection is centered around two political parties which, he said, were fighting to strangle the spirit of elections that should be held in a democratic manner. "Elections in a democracy must reflect the will of the people," he said while appealing to the Election Commission to ensure a fair bypoll at Huzurabad. PTI COR NVG NVG

