'We're Here To Protect': BSF Soldiers Stand Alert At Attari-Wagah Border Unmoved By Fog

Border Security Force (BSF) troops stationed at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab’s Amritsar are standing erect and running patrols even though visibility in the region has dropped below 10 meters due to heavy fog in north-India's winter. BSF sub-inspector Nitika said, "Whether it is storm, sunshine, or rain, our spirits are always high," in a statement to ANI.

"We do not think that this is the season of haze. We are taught during training that if you are being recruited then you will have to stand at the border always despite storm or rain," ANI quoted the security official guarding India's border with Pakistan as saying. He added that "at the time of fog, the visibility goes to minus but the troops are well prepared."

'We're here to protect'

Winter sees the region enveloped in thick layers of fog that challenges visibility.

"We are deployed here in the Punjab border. It is cold here and there is a lot of fog. No matter what the weather is, we continue our patrolling. We remain alert to foil infiltration and smuggling attempts. Visibility reduces a lot, but we are here to protect our country and citizens," a BSF inspector in Punjab told ANI.

The Wagah-Attari border draws its name from Wagah village. The border sees a ceremony held every day two hours before sunset.

Weather to stay the same

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows visbility in Amritsar, located around 30 km away from the border gate, was around 25 km on Wednesday morning. IMD predicts dense fog-like conditions will prevail in several parts of North India for the next few days.

“INSAT 3D RAPID Satellite imagery shows a continuation of Dense fog layer from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East UP across Haryana. Gray circled cloud patch, over central parts of West UP, is Medium and High clouds associated with middle tropospheric level westerly trough and the fog layer lies below it,” IMD tweeted.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) further said, “Visibility (meter) recorded at 0530 hrs IST today: Amritsar-25, Bhatinda-0, Ganganagar-25, Ambala-50, Bareilly-25, Bahraich-50, Varanasi-50."

Several trains are running late to poor visibility induced by fog, according to reports.

(Image: ANI)