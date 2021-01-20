West Bengal: 13 Killed In Tragic Road Accident; PM Modi Approves Ex-gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

After 13 people were killed and as many as 18 sustained injuries at Dhupguri city in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district due to reduced visibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Officer (PMO) on Wednesday informed that PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. Apart from this, PMO also informed that a sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.

From the PMNRF, Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 20, 2021

Tragic Road Accident: PM Modi, Mayor Firhad Hakim condoles loss of lives

The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 20, 2021

While stating that the road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district is "extremely saddening", PM Modi said that ihis prayers are with the bereaved families. He added, "May the injured recover soon."

To receive the horrific news of the road accident in Dhupguri, Jalpaiguri is extremely saddening

My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives & prayers for a speedy recovery of those injured — FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) January 20, 2021

Mayor of Kolkata and Minister-in-charge of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs of West Bengal Firhad Hakim on Wednesday expressed shock over the road accident. Calling the accident in Jalpaiguri a "horrific news", Firhad Hakim extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and also prayed for a speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries.

Jalpaiguri Road Accident: 13 killed, 18 injured

On Tuesday late night, due to reduced visibility caused by fog, 13 people were killed and 18 were injured in a tragic road at Dhupguri city in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. Assistant Superintendent of Police Sumant Roy informed that the road accident took place when a vehicle collided head-on with a boulder loaded truck. Sumant Roy further said that due to the collision, the boulder-loaded truck's driver lost control of the vehicle and slipped towards its right side.

"Due to this, 2 other vehicles which were coming from the wrong side collided into the body of the truck as the boulders from the vehicle fell on them. Meanwhile, another small lorry which was in front of the truck was also damaged. All 4 vehicles got damaged, Assistant Superintendent of Police," Jalpaiguri added.

Speaking further, Roy informed that the Circle Inspector of Dhupguri along with his team had reached the place of accident in less than 10 minutes and multiple cranes were brought. "I believe that there was some fog on the road which reduced visibility," he added. According to latest reports from sources, the locals of the area assisted the police officials in rescuing the injured at the spot.

"The road is now cleared. The driver of the truck survived the accident and has been detained. Treatment of injured at the nearby hospital is being monitored," Roy said.

