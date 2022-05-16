West Bengal: 2 Injured As Miscreants Open Fire In Barrackpore; One Accused Arrested

Two people were injured after open firing was reported in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The shootout took place at a Biryani shop in Barrackpore in broad daylight on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, one accused has been arrested by police.

According to reports, three bike-borne miscreants arrived at the D Bapi Biriyani shop and fired five rounds of bullets. In the incident, two workers of the shop were injured. They have been shifted to hospital.

CCTV footage of the incident accessed

The miscreants were reportedly wearing helmets. An investigation has been launched into the incident and the CCTV footage is being scrutinised to identify the other culprits. The same has been accessed by Republic TV.

Barrackpore firing: CCTV footage

Teen killed as bomb found in garbage explodes in North 24 Parganas

On Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was killed after a container bomb found in a garbage dump exploded in the North 24 Parganas district on Saturday. The episode took place in the Ajamtala area located behind Rahara Police Station,

The teenager's grandfather spotted the bomb in the waste dump and took it home without realising it was dangerous. According to him, the 17-year-old tossed the bomb at a lamppost in an attempt to open it, which resulted in the explosion.

"Sheikh Sahil was first rushed to Barrackpore B N Bose Sub-divisional Hospital, and then to Sagar Dutta Hospital where he was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.

As the occurrence caused terror among the local residents, a large number of police personnel were dispatched to the region. An inquiry is underway to determine who stored the explosives there.

"We are investigating to find out how the bomb reached the garbage dump. A forensic team has collected samples from the spot," a senior police officer said, adding that a post-mortem examination was conducted.