West Bengal: 21 Crude Bombs Recovered From Murshidabad; 2 People Arrested

In a recent development from West Bengal, 21 crude bombs were recovered from a mango orchard in Murshidabad. The bombs were recovered from the Dhuliyan municipal area of Samserganj in the Murshidabad district. Following the recovery, the bomb disposal squad reached the spot to defuse the explosives.

Republic TV has learnt that the crude bombs were developed to be used against rivals amid the political in-fighting between various factions and local gangs. The Samserganj police station arrested two people in connection with the recovery of the crude bombs.

Incidents of crude bomb seizures

It is significant to mention, that 15 crude bombs were found on Friday, July 22 in the Jagaddal area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The bombs are reportedly used against each other by the local gangs of political parties in the region. Both North 24 Parganas and Murshidabad districts are along the Bangladesh border. The bombs were later disposed of in a closed paper mill nearby.

In another incident, in the early hours of Sunday on July 24, two people died in the Malda district and one other was injured in a crude bomb blast. The two deceased and the injured were making bombs at a field in Jesarathtala Balutola when the blast happened. The locals were informed about the tense situation in the region over the last few days because of the infighting between the various factions of the TMC over land issues.

BJP LoP Suvendu Adhikari raises the matter with Governor

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, West Bengal stated on July 27 he has informed the Governor about the political in-fights. He stated, "People of West Bengal have seen the political in-fights and Jihad. I have informed the Governor about this but he didn't comment about it."

Earlier this month, Adhikari had also written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over the "alarming situation in West Bengal" saying that the state has turned into a "stack pile of explosives."

Adhikari claimed that crude bomb-related incidents usually take place in Malda, South 24 Parganas districts and Murshidabad, all bordering Bangladesh.