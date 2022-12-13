West Bengal: 3 Arrested With Brown Sugar In Malda

Three people were arrested in West Bengal's Malda district with brown sugar on Monday, police said.

The accused, identified as Hriday Sarkar, Gopal Mondal and Ismail, were arrested near the Old Malda railway station, they said.

Brown sugar weighing 360 gm was found with them, police said.

A case was registered and an investigation started, they added.

