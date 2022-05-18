West Bengal: ABVP Students Stage Protest Against Recruitment Scam In Kolkata

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Wednesday, staged a massive protest against the teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal's Kolkata. In the visuals captured by Republic TV, ABVP protesters can be seen breaking barricades and waving saffron flags. Hundreds of security forces and police personnel have been deployed in front of the Centers of School Service Commission, which is located in the Salt Lake area.

The security forces and police have been trying to stop the aggressive students from breaking barricades. The police forces are using drones in order to check the number of ABVP students protesting at the site. BJP youth members are also protesting against the alleged corruption in the recruitment process in Kolkata. In order to disperse the protesters at the Vikas Bhavan, the security forces and police also used water cannons.

West Bengal’s former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, who has been accused of irregularities in recruitment by the School Service Commission (SSC), will be appearing in front of the CBI around 6 PM on Wednesday. The court has also given a green signal to CBI to arrest Chatterjee if he does not cooperate with the probe. Moreover, the Calcutta High Court also directed Education MoS Minister Paresh Adhikary to appear before the CBI over the recruitment of his daughter as a teacher.

Teachers Recruitment Scam case

In November last year, the contentious state recruitment came under the legal scanner after the Calcutta High Court ordered a preliminary inquiry by the CBI into alleged irregularities in the appointment of Group-D staff in aided/sponsored schools under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on purported recommendations by the state's School Service Commission.

The HC order was passed on a petition by several job aspirants, claiming that appointments were given to individuals after the expiry of the panel proposed for the posts of Group-D staff in aided/sponsored secondary and higher secondary schools in the state.

Earlier, the Calcutta HC had put on hold the salary of 25 Group D staff personnel on the ground of alleged foul play over appointment by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) based on 'recommendations' of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The WBBSE claimed that all the appointments were given on the basis of recommendations by the SSC Board. However, the commission submitted an affidavit before the court stating that after May 4, 2019, when the panel of Group-D staff had expired, no recommendation letter was issued by it.