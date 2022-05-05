West Bengal: Amit Shah Lauds BSF For Protecting Country's Borders; Has Lunch With Jawans

Union Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, started his trip on Thursday by inaugurating the BSF floating border outposts in the Hingalganj district. Following this, he also flagged off a boat ambulance at a floating border outpost at Sutluj.

Home Minister Shah also laid the foundation stone of the Maitri Museum and further addressed the Prahari Sammelan in Haridaspur, West Bengal. While speaking at the event, Shah went on to laud the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it was due to his leadership that India has been able to secure its borders.

"Being the Home Minister of the country, I am able to sleep peacefully because our jawans are protecting the country at the border", he said.

Speaking on the goals of the Modi government for the external and internal security of the country, Home Minister Shah said that it is the goal of the government to make available the world's modern technology to BSF as a part of which the three floating border outposts have been dedicated to the nation and have been equipped with all the modern facilities.

Local administration should support BSF in stopping infiltration, smuggling: Amit Shah

The Home Minister also spoke on the challenge of illegal smuggling and infiltration from the border areas and said that necessary arrangements have been made which will help to stop infiltration and smuggling. He also noted that the local administration needs to support the BSF in making the areas impenetrable for such activities.

Making a veiled attack on the TMC government in Bengal, Shah said, "It is the job of BSF to make this area impenetrable from smuggling and infiltration. However, this is difficult without the help of the local administration. But have faith that even that help will be available soon, the creation of such a political situation is also going to happen here soon. There will be such pressure from the public that everyone will be forced to help."

In the meantime, following these events, Amit Shah also had lunch with BSF bravehearts in Haridaspur and spoke to them. In the visuals from the site, Shah can be seen sitting with a few BSF men and women personnel and enjoying lunch with them.

(Image: ANI/@BJP/Twitter)