Last Updated:

West Bengal: Ammonia Gas Tank Explodes In Chemistry Lab; 9 Students, Teacher Fall Ill

A tank of ammonia gas exploded in chemistry lab during a class 12 practical, and they were taken to Taki Hospital.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Representative (Image: Shutterstock)


Nine students and a teacher of a state-run school in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district fell sick on Tuesday after a tank of ammonia gas exploded in its chemistry lab, officials said.

The incident happened at the Taki SL Girls' High School in Hasnabad police station area when the chemistry practical for class 12 was underway, they said.

The students and the teacher were taken to the Taki Hospital as they inhaled the gas. They were discharged after a few hours as their conditions improved, officials said.

READ | 8-year-old killed, several injured as school van collides with truck in UP's Pratapgarh
READ | Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara
READ | Himachal police chief DGP Sanjay Kundu lauds Sanawar school's Model UN
READ | Michigan school staffer recalls shooting incident with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT