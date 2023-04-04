'West Bengal & Bihar Facing Collapse Of Administrative Machinery': BJP's Swapan Dasgupta

Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and said that people are witnessing a collapse of administrative machinery both in West Bengal as well as in Bihar.

Dasgupta said, "We are witnessing a collapse of administrative machinery both in West Bengal and in Bihar. Misdeeds of the governments and absence of proper police action have resulted in this situation."

BJP's Swapan Dasgupta targets Mamata government

Speaking about the disturbances in Howrah, BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta stated, "There have been disturbances, what does the administration do under such circumstances? It ensures that there is double vigilance, but what did this administration do? It had a completely indifferent attitude, as if encouraging people to say let this go on, let this happen and we could probably cook on the communal issue."

On the issue of Ram Navami violence, he said, "TMC made Ram Navami a contentious event, they are trying to project that Lord Ram doesn't belong to Bengal and Ram Navami festivities are alien to the state."

BJP leader speaks about Ram Navami processions during his childhood

Dasgupta also spoke about Ram Navami processions in the state of Bengal when he was growing up.

"There are traditions that date back to 200 years, 300 years, 400 years, or even longer. And then there are traditions that start off much later. If you look back at the 20th century, there was no Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra. What we see there is entirely a creation of Lokmanya Tilak. Likewise in Bengal, since 2016, there has been an increase in the number of Ram Navami processions."

The BJP leader added, "History will tell us that since 2016, on their own, large numbers of people in West Bengal, be it Bengali speaking people, Hindi speaking people, and there might be other as well. They have been participating in Ram Navami as a big Hindu festival of consequence."

Total breakdown of law and order situation in West Bengal

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta questioned the Bengal government administration and said, "Why have you created a situation where a significant section of the population believes that the only way they can be heard is that their pride assuaged if they carry weapons?"

He added, "And if they carrying weapons, I believe that the administration should have taken immediate action against them. This is not a communal issue over here, what we're talking about is the complete carelessness of the administration which can't protect its own citizens."

Swapan Dasgupta concluded by saying that there is a complete breakdown of the law and order situation in the state of West Bengal.