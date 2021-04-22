Last Updated:

West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Announce Free COVID Vaccines To 18+; Join Eight Other States

As India prepares to vaccinate 18+, Tamil Nadu and Bengal joined 8 other state govts in announcing free COVID vaccines for all those above 18 yrs on Thursday

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
PTI

PTI


As India prepares to vaccinate 18+, Tamil Nadu and Bengal joined other state governments in announcing free COVID vaccines for all those above 18 years on Thursday. Addressing a rally in Bengal's Tapan, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that all above the age of 18 years will be getting free vaccine doses after May 2 - Bengal election result day. Bengal's remaining phases are scheduled on April 26, April 29 and results are set to be announced on May 2.

Bengal announces free vaccines

Similarly, Tamil Nadu state government too has announced that free vaccines will be available free of cost to all sections of the population above 18+  from May 1. The state govt has also announced special vaccination camps from May 1 for construction labourers, migrant workers, market workers, owners of retail outlets, transport staff, govt staff, college, school teaching staff, auto drivers aged between 18 yrs and 45 yrs on a priority basis. Tamil Nadu, where polls have just ended, has already offered free vaccines to all in state government hospitals till date.

With Centre allowing vaccination of adult over 18 years from May 1, several states have promised free vaccination form adults 18-45 years. These include - Sikkim, Bihar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Goa. After Centre's 'liberalised' COVD vaccination plan, the Serum Institute of India (SII) stated that it would offer its vaccines to state govts at Rs 400 and to private hospitals at Rs 600.

Vaccination opened up for 18+

On Monday, Centre decided that everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine against Covid-19 and vaccine manufacturers will be incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players. Vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to state govts and in the open market at a pre-declared price. Private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price and eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, i.e. everyone above the age of 18 years.

Decentralising the vaccination process, Centre has empowered states to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same. The Centre's vaccination drive will continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier i.e HCWs, FLWs and population above 45 years, with administering the second dose on priority. Govt of India, from its share, will allocate vaccines to States/UTs based on criteria of extent of infection (number of active COVID cases) & performance (speed of administration). India has administered 13,26,56,136 doses till date across India with 11,35,16,715 receiving the first dose.

First Published:
