West Bengal Announces Fresh COVID Curbs; Suspends Local Trains, Shuts Markets & Theatres

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced new restrictions in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 infections in the state. The Trinamool Congress Supremo who was sworn in as the chief minister for the third term on Wednesday announced the hours of restrictions after the swearing-in ceremony concluded at Raj Bhawan. The new COVID-129 restrictions have come at a time when the state has reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 infections and deaths on Tuesday.

Looking at the #COVID19 situation, we'e to take some steps. Wearing of masks to be mandatory, there'll be only 50% attendance in state govt offices. Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours to be closed. Social/political gathering prohibited: WB CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/i3LkMW3ci9 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

New COVID-19 guidelines in West Bengal:

Wearing masks is mandatory.

50% attendance in state govt offices.

Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours to be closed. Social/political gathering prohibited.

All markets, retailers, standalone shops to function from 7 am to 10 am and later from 5 pm to 7 pm only.

Jewellery shops to remain open from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Banks to operate from 10 am to 2 pm.

Local trains suspended from May 6, State transport including metro to function with 50 per cent capacity.

From 7th May, nobody will be allowed to arrive at airports without RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours. Those who will be positive, they will be sent to 14-day quarantine, arranged by the airport authority with the state government.

Work from home for the private sector, 50% staff allowed in offices.

Home delivery to be encouraged.

Random checking will be done in inter-state buses and trains, RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours is mandatory for the passengers.

COVID-19 situation in West Bengal

West Bengal on Tuesday registered its highest single-day deaths of 107 COVID patients taking the toll to 11,744, the health department said. The tally of coronavirus cases went up to 8,98,533 after the state recorded its highest one-day spike of 17,639 infections, it said. In the last 24 hours, 16,547 recoveries were registered in the state.



The number of active cases has risen to 1,20,946, it added. Since Monday, 57,748 samples have been tested in West Bengal for the virus, the bulletin said.

The state government on Tuesday sent a letter to Civil Aviation Ministry, informing them of the mandatory requirement of RT-PCR negative test certificates of not more than 72 hours for passengers arriving in the state, with effect from May 7, 23.59 hours. In the letter, Bengal Home Secretary HK Dwivedi said that proper thermal and health screening of all passengers must be conducted by the airline's staff before being allowed boarding from the location of departure, in case of the absence of an RTPCR test certificate.

(IMAGE: PTI)