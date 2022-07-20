West Bengal: At Least 6 Dead After Consuming Illicit Liquor In Howrah; 20 Remain Critical

In a tragic incident in West Bengal's Howrah, multiple deaths were reported on Wednesday due to the consumption of illegal liquor, which was sold near the Howrah railway lines. At least six people have been reported dead and several remain critical in the hospital after they consumed hooch in Howrah.

The incident took place in the slums of the Malipanchghora area of West Bengal's Howrah. Notably, the local people, of which the large majority are women, protested against the administration and police. According to some media reports, a local liquor shop in the area was also ransacked.

According to preliminary information, there are about 20 people who are still critical in the hospital after consuming the illegal liquor sold near the Howrah railway lines. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the number of deaths in the West Bengal hooch tragedy is more than what the official data suggests. The saffron party claims that about 28 people lost their lives after consuming hooch.

Locals said that they had lodged a complaint with the administration about the people who are selling illegal hooch along the railway lines in Howrah. They informed that the affected people consumed the illegal liquor on Tuesday and thereafter many fell ill. Notably, in the last three days about 30 people have died after consuming illegal liquor in the region.

It is pertinent to mention that in December 2011, West Bengal saw its worst hooch tragedy at Sangrampur in the Magrahat block of the South 24 Parganas district wherein over 160 people died from consuming spurious liquor mixed with methanol.