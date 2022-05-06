West Bengal BJP Cancels Celebrations To Welcome HM Shah Over Karyakarta's Death In Kolkata

In view of the unfortunate death of BJP youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia, the Bharatiya Janata Party has cancelled all celebrations organised to welcome Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata. Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to West Bengal.

"The death & murder of our committed karyakarta Arjun Chowrasia (27), resident of Kashipur Assembly, is deeply distressing. In view of the unfortunate killing, all celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata stand cancelled", Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal.

According to the media sources, Amit Shah will directly travel to Chitpore after landing in Kolkata to meet the family members of the deceased BJP karyakarta. Meanwhile, the BJP leadership in West Bengal are claiming that the latest incident is another attack against BJP workers by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration. The Police officials informed that an investigation into the incident is currently underway and they will comment only after the post-mortem report.

BJP worker found dead in West Bengal

Arjun Chowrasia, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha committee, was found hanging in Kashipur area in West Bengal on Friday morning. He was found hanging near his residence. While the BJP blamed Trinamool Congress workers for the 'murder' of Chowrasia.

On Thursday night, Arjun Chowrasia held a meeting with his party colleagues to discuss the scheduled motorcycle rally on Friday during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.

Image: RepublicWorld