West Bengal: BJP Chief JP Nadda Leads Massive Pro-CAA Rally In Kolkata

As the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee has been vehemently protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and NRC, BJP working President JP Nadda and party General Secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya lead a rally in Kolkata in support of the CAA on Monday. Earlier in the day, Vijayvargiya recieved JP Nadda at the aerodrome. Nadda is also scheduled to address a public gathering at Shyambaza where he is likely to talk about the benefits that the people will reap from the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Huge setback for Mamata Govt

In a major setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday, the Calcutta High Court has ordered it to stop government advertisements pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. These ads, which have appeared on many local news channels feature the Chief Minister herself. In the ads, she is seen assuring the people that West Bengal would not implement the NRC and CAA. The next hearing in this matter is scheduled for January 9, 2020.

Anti-CAA protests continue

A number of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rallies are scheduled on Monday as the situation continues to remain tense across the country. While at least 18 people have died in Uttar Pradesh due to violence during protests, around a thousand have been arrested and many others booked. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to calm the situation by assuring that the CAA will not affect a single India citizen irrespective of religion. Despite PM Modi's message, however, protests continue across the country in full swing.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi will lead one anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Rajghat while DMK organised another from CMDA office to Rajarathinam Stadium. Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra confirmed that she will also be joining her brother Rahul Gandhi at 3 pm to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Rajghat. Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, she urged people to stop the party from practicing 'divide and rule'. The CAA grants citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

