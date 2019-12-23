West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Denies BJP Permission To Hold Rally In Favour Of CAA

BJP was denied permission to organize a rally in West Bengal in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) on Monday. Party sources said that former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis along with BJP leaders Mukul Roy, and Dilip Ghosh are likely to participate in the rally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

"We came here to take permission for the BJP rally. The Commissioner of Police has denied us permission. His reason was that things may get out of hand during the rally and the police are short on staff to control if any untoward situation arises," said Rathindra Nath Bose, BJP's State general secretary while speaking to the media.

Bose further said that the permission to hold a rally was denied because TMC "fears" the upcoming assembly elections.

"The actual reason for denying the permission is that Trinamool Congress is scared of BJP. The TMC fears that it will be wiped out in 2021 Assembly elections in the state," he added.

JP Nadda leads a pro-CAA rally in WB

As the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee has been vehemently protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and NRC, BJP working President JP Nadda and party General Secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya lead a rally in Kolkata in support of the CAA on Monday. Earlier in the day, Vijayvargiya received JP Nadda at the aerodrome. Nadda is also scheduled to address a public gathering at Shyambaza where he is likely to talk about the benefits that the people will reap from the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Major setback for Mamata Govt

In a major setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday, the Calcutta High Court has ordered it to stop government advertisements pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. These ads, which have appeared on many local news channels feature the Chief Minister herself. In the ads, she is seen assuring the people that West Bengal would not implement the NRC and CAA. The next hearing in this matter is scheduled for January 9, 2020.

The controversial CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

