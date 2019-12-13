West Bengal: BJP Leader Sayatan Basu's Car Allegedly Attacked In West Midnapore

BJP West Bengal leader Sayantan Basu's car was allegedly attacked with bricks in the West Midnapore area on Friday. Speaking to Republic TV Basu alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were responsible for the attack. He also mentioned that other party members along with him were attacked and injured by the TMC workers.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV Sayatan Basu said, "Our party workers are being attacked by TMC hooligans for the past 7-8 days. Our worker's houses have been destroyed and demolished, they have been badly beaten. One female worker has been killed by TMC hooligans. We were heading to the police station and on our way, 50-60 TMC hooligans were showing me a black flag saying 'Sayantan Basu go back'."

"I was about to reach the police station when my car was surrounded by local Muslim youths of TMC. Unfortunately, it is true they are using Muslim youths to create havoc. They beat our party workers on the motorcycle. The police, on the other hand, was sitting ideal. They did not do anything. My car was demolished, my driver and I have been injured," he added.

READ | CPI(M), TMC Hit Out At Centre Over Aadhaar-linking,say It's Leading To Rise In Bank Frauds

Damage done to the car:

READ | Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Claims NRC Fear Benefits TMC In Bengal

READ | TMC Wins 3/3 In Bengal By-polls, BJP's Dilip Ghosh Loses Prestige Battle At Kharagpur

BJP Office Vandalised By TMC

Earlier on Thursday, a BJP MLA from West Bengal alleged that his office was vandalised and bombed by TMC workers. Pawan Singh, an MLA from Bhatpara claimed that his party office was vandalised and he was attacked with bombs by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) people. "I got to know that my party office is being vandalized. When I went there I saw a boy painting it in colours of the TMC flag. After being caught, the boy said that he had been ordered to paint the office in the TMC colour flag," said Pawan Singh. This incident comes days after TMC supporters allegedly attacked the BJP office and vandalised the infrastructure, in Asansol, West Bengal where they also stumped down flags and broke chairs besides breaking walls of the office.

READ | MLA Pawan Singh: BJP Office Vandalised By TMC People In West Bengal