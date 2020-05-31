West Bengal: BJP-TMC Clashes In Hooghly District; Policeman Injured

On Sunday, clashes broke out in the Karamchandi village under Haripal police station of Hooghly district between BJP-TMC supporters over supremacy in the village that had been brewing for years. Earlier, clashes had broken out in some parts of the state after Cyclone Amphan as people protested the power cuts and the delay in repairs being completed.

As per sources, the clashes broke out when Arambagh's BJP district president went to the Police station and Trinamool Congress supporters reached the spot.

Reportedly, policemen were injured too. Visuals of the incident showed police officials attempting to break up the group of gathered locals. Previously, there have been several clashes between civilians and police officials in West Bengal. The clashes earlier involved civilian protests.

Clashes amid lockdown

Bengal has witnessed several lockdown violations, one resulting in violence. On April 30, a huge crowd of locals in West Bengal's Tikiapara in Howrah district chased and pelted stones at police officials on duty. As soon as the police confronted the crowd, a scuffle broke out with the crowd attacking officials. 14 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes, with the main 'instigator' of the incident related to a member of Howrah District BJP minority cell.

The MHA too has flagged the lockdown violations in the state- writing multiple letters to the state government stating that the West Bengal government had allowed more exemptions leading to a gradual dilution of the lockdown. In April, notably in Murshidabad and Hooghly, several people gathered at a mosque to offer Friday prayers. Though police had dispersed the crowd immediately, CM Mamata Banerjee has taken cognizance of the repeated violations in that district and has directed the Murshidabad DIG to stop such gatherings.

