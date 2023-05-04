West Bengal: BJP's 12-hour Moyna Shutdown 'peaceful', Normal Life 'unaffected'

The 12-hour shutdown by the BJP at Moyna in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur in protest against the death of a booth-level party leader was by and large peaceful, barring some stray incidents of violence, police said.

A few incidents of forcible closure of shops and road blockades by saffron party workers were reported, but police was quick to act to bring the situation under control, they said.

BJP leaders and party workers were seen on the streets from the early morning hours to make the bandh a success. "Normal life at Moyna continued as usual, with the shutdown having no impact. One person has been arrested for trying to disrupt peace in the area. We ensured that law and order was not compromised anywhere," a senior Purba Medinipore district police officer told PTI.

BJP booth president of Moyna, Bijaykrishna Bhunia, was reportedly beaten up by "TMC goons" on his way back home on Monday evening, and forcibly taken away in a motorbike, the saffron party had claimed on Tuesday. The body of Bhunia was later found with an injury mark on the head near his residence.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar visited the deceased booth president’s house and spoke to his family members earlier in the day.

"The locals have expressed their anger against the TMC and the local police, who are yet to arrest anyone. In West Bengal, laws and rules are regularly flouted. I will inform the Union home minister about the entire matter," Majumdar said.

Senior TMC leader and state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, however, accused the BJP of misleading people, and trying to incite violence in the state as the panchayat elections are due.

"The Moyna killing is the result of their infighting," Bhattacharya claimed.

Moyna is considered the backyard of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is a lawmaker from Nandigram, and the saffron camp has considerable influence in the area.

Adhikari has demanded a CBI probe into Bhunia's death.