West Bengal: BJP's Barrackpore Office Gutted In Fire; Party Alleges TMC Role

Amid the raining chaos in the state, a fire broke out at BJP office of Ward No. 20 in Barrackpore district of West Bengal on Saturday. This incident comes after ex-TMC MLA Silbhadra Dutta joined the BJP. In order to take the stock of the situation, BJP MP Arjun Singh visited the Barrackpore office where the fire broke out. Reacting to another incident of violence against BJP in West Bengal, MP Arjun Singh staged a protest at Titagarh police station against the fire incident. Taking cognizance of the situation, BJP is expected to start a movement in Barrackpore on December 21.

Suvendu Adhikari & 23 Others Join BJP

Delivering a massive blow to Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal's Midnapore College Ground. Along with Adhikari, 23 other grassroots leaders joined the saffron party- bolstering its chances in the 2021 Bengal elections. Lashing out at his peer - Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari had written an open letter to all Trinamool leaders, saying 'TMC and Bengal is not one family's fiefdom', urging them to join him.

Here is the list of ex-MLAs & ex-MPs who joined BJP:

Suvendu Adhikari

Sunil Mandal

Dasharath Tirkey

Tapashi Mandal

Dipali Biswas

Sukra Munda

Colonel. Dipanshu Choudhry

Kartick Pal

Satyen Roy

Debasish Majumdar

Tanmay Banerjee

Nityanan Chatterjee

Gautam Roy Purulia

Pr.Idaul Haq

Alamgir Mullah

Kabirul Islam

Amulya Maity

Tapan Dutta

Dulal Mandol

Akash Deep Sinha

Deb Mahapatra

Indrojit Dutta

Gautam Maity

Firoz Khan

BJP Workers attacked in Midnapore by alleged TMC goons

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's massive rally concluded in Midnapore, BJP workers were attacked in the district's Keshpur area on their way back from the rally. Sources have revealed that the workers, who were returning from Shah's rally were attacked by TMC goons in Paschim Midnapore, during which their cars were pelted with stones and bricks. Other workers have alleged that petrol bombs were also hurled while their vans were returning from the meeting.

This shocking incident comes days after BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy was attacked by alleged TMC goons when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour on December 10. During the incident, 8 leaders including senior leaders such as Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy were left injured.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia remarked that the incident highlighted the TMC's nervousness post Amit Shah's rally since the ruling party now knew that their days were numbered.

"Bengal has become a symbol of anarchy and unconstitutional. There is no law and order in West Bengal. The way JP Nadda's convoy was attacked shows the nervousness in the TMC which knows that their days are numbered. Over 130 of our workers have been brutally murdered under mysterious circumstances without a fair investigation. This shows that all criminals today are being shielded by Mamata Banerjee government," he said.

