West Bengal: BSF Seizes 41.49 Kg Gold Worth Over Rs 21 Crore Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

In a major success for the 148 Battalion, Border Security Force (BSF), gold weighing 41.49 kg, worth over Rs 21 crore, was seized before it could be smuggled into the Indian territory. BSF had set up the ambush after getting inputs about the cross-border movement of smugglers, near the Gunarmath village along river Ichhamati in West Bengal. It's important to note that this is the largest recovery of gold by any Indian agency along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

On July 21, Thursday, the ambush party was on alert and at about 6.30 pm, they witnessed 7-8 suspected smugglers trying to cross the international border, onto the Indian side en route to the river Ichhamati in a country-made boat having some bags loaded inside. The ambush party challenged them and they in return confronted the BSF team but could not match the speed and dived into the river towards the Bangladeshi side leaving the bags behind in the boat.

Post the withdrawal of the smugglers, BSF recovered 5 bags with 24-Carat 321 Gold biscuits, 04 Gold bars, 01 gold coin weighing 41.49 Kgs, worth Rs 21.22 Crore (approx). Apart from the one country-made boat, BSF also recovered 04 mobile phones, packing material and Bangladeshi newspapers. The combing operation is in progress.

This is reportedly the single biggest recovery of gold by any Indian agency along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The due judicial process has been kicked-off against the people involved in the crime.

21 July 2022

(Image: @BSF_India/Twitter)