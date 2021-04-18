West Bengal Cancels Leave Of All Healthcare Workers As COVID-19 Infections Rise

Amid a surge in COVID-10 cases in West Bengal, the health department has cancelled leaves of health staff. As per a circular, no leaves will be granted to healthcare workers with immediate effect, and they have been asked to take full responsibility for proper functioning of the hospital. However, leaves can be granted over medical and emergency conditions.

West Bengal is reporting the highest daily spike since the outbreak of the pandemic. On Saturday the state added 7,713 fresh COVID-19 cases to the total tally of 6,51,508.

The step has been taken in order to "intensify" the COVID-19 related activities. The health ministry has ordered district-level supervision and monitorisation of the operations. The roster for COVID-staff should be 8 hours instead of 12 hours, the Ministry has instructed.

The Ministry further directed that the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOHs) and the Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal (MSVPs) of the hospitals will be "personally responsible" for the availability of resources.

"Therefore CMOHs and MSVPs are instructed to see that all the existing resources both logistics and human resources available under their jurisdiction must be mobilized and deployed so that treatment is done in the right aspect. CMOHs and MSVPs will be personally responsible for extending proper treatment at these hospitals. They are hereby given full power to utilize the human resources at their district/institution for utilization in the COVID facilities. They are also responsible for implementing appropriate and necessary treatment for all the patients as per state protocol," read the notice by the state's Health Ministry.

No mild cases in hospitals

The circular mentions that "triaging" will be conducted first over call and then by the Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) in the hospital to make sure that no mild cases are admitted to the hospital. The step has been taken to ensure the availability of beds for severe cases. Moreover, safe homes for COVID patients are to be developed with trained staff deployment. All hospitals must also be equipped with COVID-related equipment.

Four-member task force formed

To control the dangerous increase of COVID-19 cases, the state's health ministry on Saturday decided to form a "Task Force on augmentation of COVID beds in private hospitals/nursing homes" with healthcare officials. The force will be led by Sanjay Bansal, IAS secretary in Health and Family Welfare Department. He will also be the State Nodal Officer.