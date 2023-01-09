West Bengal Cattle Smuggling Case: Anubrata Mondal Files Fresh Plea Before Delhi HC

Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mondal has filed a fresh plea before the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest, in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

The party's Birbhum district president and his lawyer, in the fresh plea filed, contended that they were not provided with grounds of arrest as mandatory under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This plea comes at a time when Mondal, a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was to be transferred from Assam Jail to Tihar Jail.

Anubrata Mondal's bail plea denied earlier

A special CBI court in Asansol had denied bail to arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and had further remanded him to another 14 days of judicial custody.

Cattle-Smuggling Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 17 arrested the senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and party's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in connection with a multi-crore cattle smuggling case after a marathon interrogation at Asansol Correctional Home where he has been lodged, the agency officials had said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe in the case, had first arrested Mondal on August 11, 2022. Since then, he had been in judicial custody at the Asansol Special Correctional Home.Following the investigation, CBI claimed that a huge amount of money was being collected from cattle traders in the name of "protection money" and then this money was being diverted to some of the confidants of Mondal.

The role of Mondal's chartered accountant also came under the scanner for involvement in the diversion of money. The agency has also been probing the role of Mondal’s daughter in the cattle smuggling case.

