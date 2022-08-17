West Bengal Cattle Smuggling Scam: CBI Freezes Rs 17 Cr Worth FDs Of Anubrata Mondal, Kin

In a big setback for jailed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) froze his assets and those belonging to his family on Wednesday. The assets, primarily Fixed Deposits with State Bank of India, Bank of India and Axis Bank worth Rs 16.97 crore approximately in the name of Mondals were seized by the Central agency which is probing the leader's role in the cattle smuggling case.

Earlier in the day, a four-member team including a woman officer went to their Nichupatty residence in Bolpur to interrogate the TMC leader's daughter, Sukanya, sources said. She alledgedly did not co-operate in immediate interrogation, and was hence, served a notice. There are reports doing the rounds, suggesting that multiple accounts of Sukanya were used for financial transactions in the case.

Anubrata Mondal arrested; sent to CBI custody

The CBI arrested Anubrata Mondal on August 11 after he repeatedly skipped the summons of the agency in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. A team of the CBI is said to have entered his residence at around 10 AM on Thursday with the CRPF being deployed outside.

His arrest came after the top aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to appear before the agency and chose to skip the CBI summons for the 10th consecutive time on Wednesday. Notably, the senior Trinamool Congress leader had raked up 'ill health' to skip his summons. He had driven to the State-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for treatment and was examined by a seven-member medical team but doctors categorically said that there was no need for his admission to the super-specialty facility.

After his arrest, he was sent to 10-day custody of the central agency, till August 20. On the first day of his custody, he was taken to the hospital after he complained of a 'breathing problem'. Several tests including blood pressure, blood sugar, etc were done, however, according to the doctors, Mondal's health was fine and no requirement for special medical attention was found.

Anubrata Mondal received Rs 3K/bovine for smuggling

According to sources, Anubrata would receive a hefty commission for cattle that were smuggled across the border. For each bovine that was smuggled, the TMC leader had set a Rs 2,500 to 3,000 commission. During festive seasons, especially Eid, this would go up to Rs 5,000 to 6,000, sources told the channel.